Ambode’s former commissioner resigns from APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Akinwunmi Ambode’s former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, has announcement his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdul-lateef made the announcement in an independence day message to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday. The former commissioner said his decision to resign was due to the rejection of his movement by some “close leaders” he respected in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdul-lateef, a one-time lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday launched Iyepe 2023, a movement to galvanise Lagosians to develop more interest in politics and curb voter apathy.

NAN recalls that his action led to the termination of his appointment as the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Lagos Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa..

Many Lagosians had condemned the speaker’s action, describing it as “petty”. AbdulLateef, however, thanked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a great leader who fought…