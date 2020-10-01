



Arsenal held their nerve to reach the League Cup quarter-finals as Bernd Leno saved two penalties in a 5-4 shoot-out win over Liverpool after Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Anfield. Mikel Arteta’s side had already beaten Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield earlier this season and they repeated the trick in the fourth round tie. […]

The post Arsenal reach League Cup quarter-finals after Liverpool shoot-out appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper