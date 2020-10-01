Days of rigging are over, says Ondo police boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has confirmed that at least 30,000 police officers have been deployed to provide security during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Salami, who disclosed this to The Guardian, stated that the command is fully prepared in terms of manpower and logistics and that the manpower was enough to cover all the polling units during the election to enable the state have a free-and-fair poll.

“We have about 30, 000 police officers. It could be more because anything can still happen between now and the day of election. We have 5, 000 manpower in the command, we were given 15, 000 and additional 10, 000 making a total of 30, 000 for now.

“The command is fully prepared in terms of manpower and logistics. We have enough manpower, especially with the assistance from Force Headquarters. We are fully prepared in terms of logistics and manpower. INEC on their side have started distributing sensitive materials, which we are…