Facebook nixes Trump ads as social media electoral tensions rise | The Guardian Nigeria News

Facebook said it removed campaign ads for President Donald Trump which appeared to stoke fear by claiming that his Democratic rival Joe Biden would pose threats by allowing more immigration.

The move late Wednesday marked the latest by the leading social network seeking to curb misinformation while seeking to steer clear of political involvement.

The messages, which remained visible in the Facebook ad library, said Biden was “dangerous for America” and claimed the Democrat would allow a “surge” in immigration, suggesting this could increase coronavirus and security risks.

“We rejected these ads because we don’t allow claims that people’s physical safety, health, or survival is threatened by people on the basis of their national origin or immigration status,” Facebook said in a statement.

The ad rejection…