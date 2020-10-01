Hennessy XO Marks Its 150th Anniversary With An Outstanding Virtual Immersive Experience By Cai Guo Qiang | The Guardian Nigeria News

To celebrate a century and a half of creating and mastering the perfect blend, Hennessy XO presented a bespoke daytime fireworks event created by acclaimed artist Cai Guo-Qiang. The daytime fireworks event was the centrepiece of Hennessy X.O’s 150th Anniversary World Odyssey program and was experienced globally via live stream—a first for both Cai Guo-Qiang and the Maison.

Cai Guo-Qiang’s career has been marked by his creative take on contemporary social issues, and in this collaboration, he took inspiration from the 3 core elements of the cycle of life: creation, destruction, and the human spirit that imbibes resilience. The three-act fireworks unfold as an act of drama, a piece of poetic writing, and a scroll of calligraphy. Millions around the world viewed the 45-minute artistic display via live stream. Observing the display of multi-colored fireworks launched from 150 oak barrels floating on the Charente River. Guests in Lagos were hosted in an exclusive location to…