Newcastle survive Newport scare to reach League Cup last eight | The Guardian Nigeria News

Newcastle survived a scare from fourth-tier Newport before reaching the League Cup quarter-finals with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after their 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Steve Bruce’s Premier League side fell behind early in the first half at Rodney Parade as Tristan Abrahams netted for the hosts.

But Jonjo Shelvey equalised with just three minutes left to force the shoot-out.

Joelinton saw his effort saved by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

But Mark Gillespie saved Ryan Taylor’s effort and Brandon Cooper blazed over the bar to hand the Magpies victory.

Bruce made seven changes to the team that drew at Tottenham on Sunday, but Newcastle’s understudies got off to the worst possible start in the fifth minute.

When Scott Twine’s shot hit the bar, Abrahams followed up with a scuffed effort that Newcastle’s reserve keeper Gillespie fumbled into the net.

Having beaten Leeds, Leicester, and Middlesbrough in recent years, Newport was scenting another cup shock as the…