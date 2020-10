No action will be taken against PSG forward Neymar or Olympique de Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez for alleged discriminatory comments made during a Ligue 1 match, the discipline Commission of the Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) said on Wednesday.

