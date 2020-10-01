Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nicki Minaj is now a mom! The rapper has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj and husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, welcomed their baby on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Details including the baby’s gender and name has not been revealed.

Minaj, 37, first confirmed she was pregnant in July in an Instagram post in which she shared a set of pictures of her baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she wrote.