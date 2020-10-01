Nigeria at 60: CDC Group is celebrating a strong partnership





The 60th anniversary of our independence is an important milestone, one that gives cause for celebration – but also gives cause for reflection. While the road hasn’t always been smooth, tremendous progress has been achieved over this period: life expectancy has increased from 37 to 54 years and GDP per capita has grown from US$93 […]

