Nigerians demand restructuring as nation clocks 60Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation on Independence Day, Nigerians have re-echoed the need to restructure the country.

An earlier statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, disclosed that President Buhari would address citizens today from the Eagle Square as part of the activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

He said the address would be broadcast live after the anniversary parade, which would commence at 10 am.

According to the statement, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will no longer feature in view of the broadcast at the Eagle Square.

But feelers, yesterday, however, indicated that what Nigerians looked forward to as an anniversary gift was a declaration of commitment to the restructuring of the country.

The first indication came from Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). It started by observing that in spite of the challenges of civil war and the very precarious state of the…