Davido revealed that he wanted to do a collaborative album and tour with Wizkid as he revisited – in an interview – the beef between both Nigerian superstars. During the second part of Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido talked about his relationship with Wizkid and their infamous rivalry and as well as a […]

The post Davido Says He Wanted To Do A Joint Album With Wizkid appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper