I felt petrified when I emerged Head of State – Gowon | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retired), on Friday said he was petrified when he emerged Nigeria’s Head of State at age 31.

The retired army general became the third Nigerian president and the youngest ever, on Aug. 1, 1966, before his 32nd birthday on Oct.19, 1966.

At a virtual reality history competition organised by the ANISZA Foundation and Gallery, Gowon said: “I felt petrified when I took over as Head of State.”

The event which had the theme: ‘Sustaining Peace Together’’ was organised to commemorate the second anniversary of the foundation.

The virtual event was moderated by the Founder and Curator of ANISZA Foundation and Gallery, Ms Novo Isioro.

Gowon said that his ambition then was just to be a good soldier.

“I never planned to be the president, it just happened,” he said.

Gowon, who relived some of his life…