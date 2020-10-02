Kebbi varsity to reopen October 5 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The authorities of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero have fixed Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, for the resumption of students for the first semester 2019/2020 academic calendar.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director Academic Planning, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

NAN reports that Yakubu issued the statement on behalf of the University’s Registrar, Alhaji Musa Labbo-Jega.

He said the university would reopen for lectures and revisions from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17, and hold first semester examinations from Oct. 19 to Nov. 7.

Labbo-Jega said the students will go on a break from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, adding that Jan. 25 to Feb. 13, 2021, was scheduled for the second-semester examination.

According to him, Feb. 15 to March 28, 2021, is for marking of examinations, SIWES, and teaching practice.

The registrar added that registration of 2020/2021 fresh students will be from March 8 to March…