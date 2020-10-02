Mourinho takes swipe at ‘Gary’ Southgate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took a swipe at Gareth Southgate on Thursday as he called the England manager ‘Gary’ and questioned his plans for Harry Kane.

Mourinho does not think Tottenham striker Kane should be involved in all three of England’s forthcoming friendly against Wales and Nations League fixtures with Belgium and Denmark.

After a gruelling run of fixtures for Tottenham, which continued with a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, Mourinho fears Kane could be in danger of burnout.

Southgate recently said Mourinho must look after Kane in April and May with the European Championships around…