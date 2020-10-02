Mourinho takes swipe at ‘Gary’ Southgate | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
4


Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) congratulates Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane after the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiakos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, on November 26, 2019. – Tottenham won the match 4-2. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took a swipe at Gareth Southgate on Thursday as he called the England manager ‘Gary’ and questioned his plans for Harry Kane.

Mourinho does not think Tottenham striker Kane should be involved in all three of England’s forthcoming friendly against Wales and Nations League fixtures with Belgium and Denmark.

After a gruelling run of fixtures for Tottenham, which continued with a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, Mourinho fears Kane could be in danger of burnout.

Southgate recently said Mourinho must look after Kane in April and May with the European Championships around…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR