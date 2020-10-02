



As part of activities for this year’s Independence Day celebration, foremost real estate firm, Adron Homes has released an all-star music production titled We are Nigeria. Produced by Moshood with Adron Homes as the executive producer, the song features popular and award-winning Nigerian musicians including Sir Shina Peters, Ruby Gyang, Waje, Illbliss, Brymo, Chigurl and […]

The post On Independence Day, SSP, Ruby Gyang, Waje, Illbliss, Chigurl, Brymo Sings 'We Are Nigeria' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper