Osinbajo disagrees with bleak view of Nigeria’s history | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed disagreement on comments reflective of a bleak view of Nigeria’s history. He said that despite the onerous challenges Nigerians faced and endured as a people, over the past 60 years, there was still reason to face the future with hope.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the Vice President spoke on Thursday at the virtual edition of the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Global Youth Seminar with the theme, “A Unified, Peaceful and Prosperous Nigeria”.

“I urge you to guard your hearts and protect your capacity for idealism and creative optimism.

“These are the tools with which you will build the Nigeria of our dreams; we have a future worth fighting for.

“Your generation has what it takes to move us away from the destructive and unproductive rent-seeking attitudes that engender conflict and on to the terrain of enhanced productivity.

“Your generation…