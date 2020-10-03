Atiku can still contest 2023 presidential election – Secondus





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party’s floor is open for any contender willing to contest for the presidential election in 2023, including Atiku Abubakar. National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, said this while reacting to questions from journalists in Bauchi Friday night on whether the party will re-present the […]

