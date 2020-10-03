



A Chinese social media influencer has died after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her ex-husband while she was recording a live stream show. The 30-year-old woman, named Lamu, died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed, according to a statement from police in Jinchuan county, in the remote northwest […]

The post Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies After Ex-husband Set Her On Fire During Livestream appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper