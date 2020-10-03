Confusion trails Imo Governor’s assent to detention lawNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Bill Is Tool Of Oppression, Repression’

• ‘It Could Be Used To Arrest Perceived Political Opponents’

• Sponsor Denies Injecting Contentious Sections Of Bill

• ‘We’ll Set Up Committee To Probe Horrendous Inclusions’

Confusion. Anger. Resentment. These are the reactions that are now trailing, afresh, the controversial Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), 2020, which empowers the state governor to detain anyone at his pleasure without the need for a court warrant.

While it has left the majority of the Imo State House of Assembly members confounded, as they claim ignorance of the obnoxious sections of the new law, especially the sponsor of the original bill, Frank Ugboma (Oguta Constituency), social commentators and legal luminaries are seething with anger; Imolites are also wondering why the governor assented to such derogatory law.

Sections 484 and 485 of the law, signed into law last month by…