Corruption was done on dinning tables before Buhari came – Umohinyang | The Guardian Nigeria News

In this recent interview with The Guardian, the president of the Centre for Leadership and Justice, Emmanuel Umohinyang, sheds insights on how President Muhammadu Buhari is gradually making a change towards putting the country on the path of true progress and unity. Excerpts:
What is your general assessment and what lessons do you think we can carry as we prepare for Ondo election in a few days from now?
The problem with elections in our country has always been a case of whosoever is apex federal wins almost all the elections, and under the Muhammadu Buhari administration the game is changing and I want…
Source: Guardian Newspaper