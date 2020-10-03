Ekiti bank robbery: 3 abandoned vehicles recovered – Police | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ekiti police command has confirmed the recovery of three vehicles abandoned by an armed robbery gang that invaded a bank in Iyin-Ekiti on Friday afternoon.

The command disclosed this in a statement, signed by Mr Sunday Abutu, it’s Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo.

According to the statement, the three vehicles were recovered with some Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), some wraps of Indian hemp, alcoholic drinks and two cell phones.

The command said the robbers, numbering ten and heavily armed, stormed the Iyin-Ekiti branch of WEMA Bank at about 3:55 pm. They came in a Volkswagen Golf car, marked GED 906 AA, one Acura MDX Jeep, marked LSR 327 CD, and a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No GED 106 ER.

The statement said the gang members overpowered the policemen on guard at the bank due to their large number before gaining entrance into the banking hall.

The command noted that, though an…