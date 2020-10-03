FG reopens unity schools, moves against identity theftNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘

The Federal Government yesterday approved the full reopening of schools nationwide, including the 104 Unity Colleges, effective October 12.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who made the announcement while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the decision was reached after deliberations with the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other relevant stakeholders.

In another development, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that effective checks had been mounted by the Federal Government against incidences of identity theft in the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Oloyede, who disclosed this at a media…