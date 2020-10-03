Firm proffers solution to pandemics, other health challenges | The Guardian Nigeria News

This followed the struggles to curtail the global ravaging Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, which revealed that Nigeria was not ready for pandemics and emerging health challenges.

Dr. Kayode Williams, a consultant with the healthcare firm stated yesterday in Lagos that the firm’s primary focus was to proffer innovative solutions that address the healthcare needs of citizens.

He said: “There has been a major failure in the healthcare sector over the years and unfortunately, lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise while healthcare-related cost increases.”

This is why health innovation is necessary, as it would help to monitor and evaluate the quality and appropriateness of healthcare provided at different…