‘I want to use my music to spread hope’Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After over two decades of a stellar comedy and filmmaking career, ace entertainer Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has opened a new vista in his career with a 9-track visual album Yabasi (meaning Onions in the Igbo Language).

It is also the official soundtrack for his forthcoming comedic sitcom, Papa Benji. An instant melodic feast, this album, which is heavily crafted as a fusion of highlife, Hip-hop, and Afro-pop, largely notes on human living conditions for the average Nigerian, motivating hope in the listener.

From the first highlife-heavy track, Peppersoup, which features the veterans Duncan Mighty and Iceprince, to the feel-good hi-pop (highlife/hip-hop) melody on Oxlade’s and ShowDemCamp’s Myself, travelling through to the Phyno and Flavour’s gyrating ‘Papa Benji’, pre-climaxing with the enigmatic Cavemen and Bez’s duet, and then balancing with the Peruzzi and Illbliss’ record, the songs centrally inspire and sketches facets of the daily struggles…