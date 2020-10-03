International Criminal CourtNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC) may not be selected because he ranked low among the 20 contenders selected for the position.

President Buhari had nominated Bello for the job in June 2020. However, in a report of the advisory committee on the nomination of judges, the ICC said Bello lacked knowledge of the workings of the court.

Although the FCT CJ has a Master’s degree in International Criminal Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, “where his dissertation was on the topic of individual criminal responsibility under the Rome Statute,” the ICC noted that, “the candidate appeared notably to have very limited knowledge of the Rome Statute, the practices, and procedures of the court and its jurisprudence.”

“Based on both his professional…