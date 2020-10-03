Liverpool's Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19





Liverpool’s in-form Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the club said Friday. “Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool said in a statement. “The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper