FG reacts as Atiku, Saraki, Nigerians call for scrapping of SARSNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Some Nigerian leaders are calling for a reform in the operations of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), after cases of harassment and extortion by members of the squad went viral on Saturday.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Senate president Bukola Saraki said on Saturday said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has become an oppressor of the people it should protect.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life,” Atiku tweeted on Saturday.

“Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad have continued unabated.”

In recent years, officials the SARS unit of the police have been in a public bad light for harassment, illegal arrest and extortion of citizens, especially…