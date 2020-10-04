Gucci Challenges "Toxic Masculinity Stereotypes" With Tartan Dress For Men





Luxury fashion brand Gucci has unveiled a £1,700 (₦650,250) orange check dress which features a satin bow on the front for men a bid to fight the toxic masculine stereotypes. According to Gucci, the Tartan cotton long smock shirt, which is inspired by grunge looks from the ‘90s, reflects the idea of fluidity explored for […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper