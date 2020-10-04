Lawyer named as first Black woman to lead national party in Canada | The Guardian Nigeria News

Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul was Saturday named head of the Green Party, becoming the first Black woman to lead a national political party in Canada.

The 47-year-old mother of two, the daughter of immigrants from the Caribbean, described herself as a “descendant of slaves.”

Paul hailed her victory as a “historic moment” during her speech after the announcement of the results of the internal ballot in Ottawa.

“We have done something that has never been done before in Canadian politics,” said the Jewish lawyer, who has reported being the victim of anti-Semitic attacks on social media.

“Colonialism has robbed me of my original identity,” Paul added in her speech, saying she was ready to support indigenous peoples in particular in their fight against systemic racism within the police.

She succeeds Elizabeth May, who led the Greens for 13 years before stepping down at the end of 2019, following a federal legislative election where her party won only three seats in the…