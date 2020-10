Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo has said the victim of an alleged shooting by police officers in Ughelli, Delta State, is alive. Keyamo in a tweet on said he spoke with the brother of the victim, Ochuko, stating that the police men involved in the franca were not Special Anti Robbery Squad. […]

The post Man shot by police in Ughelli not dead, says Festus Keyamo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper