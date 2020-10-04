NCDC reports 160 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 160 fresh Coronavirus infections in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the NCDC, the country has conducted about 532,765 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

The agency noted that the number of deaths had increased by one and that 125 patients were discharged after they were successfully treated in the past 24 hours.

It said that the new infections were reported in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 59,287, discharged cases to 50,718, and recoded deaths to 1,113.

NCDC said that based on reported cases from the states, Rivers had the highest number, followed by Lagos.

“Rivers, with 42 new cases, recorded the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases followed by Lagos, which recorded 32 cases. Plateau…