NUPENG, PENGASSAN direct members in Chevron to shut down operations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Labour unions in the oil and gas sector have directed their members in Chevron Nigeria Limited to commence a total shut down of the company’s operations following the sack of 600 Nigerian employees and other anti-Labour practices by the management of the company.

The Unions, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and the Petroelum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) gave the directive in a joint statement on Sunday.

NUPENG’S President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and the President, PENGASSAN, Mr Festus Osifo, said: “We have directed our members in Chevron to withdraw their services.

“We also call on the Federal Government to call Chevron Management to order, otherwise we can no longer guarantee industrial peace in the oil and gas sector.

“Here is our fatherland and we have a labour law that regulates the activities of organisations in Nigeria; this law cannot be breached; We must follow the process.”

The duo alleged that Chevron…