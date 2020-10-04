Omo-Agege condemns alleged atrocities of SARSNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed dismay over the alleged atrocious activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police in Delta.

Omo-Agege gave the expression in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga in Abuja on Sunday.

He expressed concern over the alleged incessant cases of extrajudicial killings and harassment of defenceless citizen by men of SARS.

He also expressed worry that some officials attached to SARS in different parts of Nigeria were harassing defenceless citizens.

Specifically, the Deputy President of the Senate cited the alleged shooting of a man by operatives of SARS in his constituency in Ughelli, Delta for alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone.

According to him, there is another shooting of a youth in the town by men of the ‘Operation Delta Safe’ over the victim’s alleged refusal to also allow the operatives to search his phone.

This, Omo-Agege…