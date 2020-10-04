Osinbajo says reform in ‘offing’ in reaction to #EndSARS | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted of immediate reforms of the Nigeria Police following anger over the reported upsurge of harrassment of Nigerians in the hands of SARS operatives in the country.

“It is very obvious that this is a major concern, a few bad eggs in the police force are causing all of these problems because it is all over the place, in different states,” Osinbajo said on Sunday. “There is a need to take serious action.

“I AM very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.”

He was fielding questions on the economic challenges besetting Nigerians and the upsurge in the harassment of people among other violations of the rights of especially young Nigerians by men of FSARS.

Osinbajo, who earlier held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police at his residence, said the President and himself had discussed the matter…