



A 36-year-old woman Oksana Poludentseva has been murdered on her wedding day by her ex-convict groom, 33-year-old Stepan Dolgikh. The incident happened at a private house in Prokudskoye village, Novosibirsk region. Dolkigh who has a previous conviction for murder is reported to have been enraged because his bride “behaved incorrectly” with a guest at the […]

The post New Bride Beaten To Death By Her Ex-Convict Groom On Wedding Day appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper