Nigeria bans SARS, others from routine patrols | The Guardian Nigeria News

The inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu Sunday banned the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the police from carrying out routine patrols in the country.

“All FSARS, STS, IRT & other Tactical Police Squads operating at Federal, Zonal & Command levels are hereby BANNED from carrying out routine patrols & other conventional low-risk duties – stop & search duties, checkpoints, roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT,” Adamu said in a statement.

“Henceforth, no police personnel is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. All Police Force personnel must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear.”

The ban came after the reported shooting of a youth in Ugheli area of Delta State on Saturday by a yet to be identified security personnel alleged to be a SARS personnel.

Nigeria’s state, labour and employment minister Festus Keyami, however, said “the outfit involved in this case is called…