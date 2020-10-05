World Teachers’ Day: Abiodun donates house to best teacher in Ogun | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dapo Abiodun

At the event held in Abeokuta in commemoration of the 2020 World Teachers Day, Governor Abiodun felicitated all teachers in Ogun State, especially through the NUT, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools & other Unions & Associations who have consistently protected the interest of teachers. Photo: TWITTER/DABIODUNMFR

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Monday, announced the donation of a two-bedroom bungalow to Mr Odegbola Ayodele, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) teacher in Abeokuta Grammar School.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house, located at the state-owned Princes Court, Abeokuta, was given to Ayodele for emerging as the overall best teacher in the state.

Abiodun announced this while addressing executive members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Academic Staff Union Secondary Schools (ASUSS), and the All-Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, held at the…



