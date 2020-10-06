Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on COVID-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Monday castigated Donald Trump for saying Americans should not be afraid of Covid-19 or let it “dominate your life,” even after the president tested positive for coronavirus.

“I saw a tweet he did, they showed me, he said ‘don’t let COVID control your life,’” Biden told Florida news station Local 10 as he campaigned in the key battleground state.

“Tell that to the 205,000 families who lost somebody.”

Biden was refering to the number of Americans — now past 210,000 — who have died from coronavirus, even as the president downplays the seriousness of the disease.

The former vice president added to his comments later Monday at an outdoor town hall event in Miami, where he criticized Trump for ignoring the importance of masks.

“I would hope that the…