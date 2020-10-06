Indian Film Star Akshay Kumar Acknowledges Drug Problem In Bollywood | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Saturday acknowledged a drug problem within India’s film industry, against the backdrop of a narcotics probe surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

India has been gripped by the saga around the death of Rajput, who was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment, with police saying he took his own life.

The investigation into the 34-year-old’s death has expanded into a massive drugs probe, with his former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested earlier this month for allegedly buying cannabis for him.

Indian media has also joined calls for a wider investigation into the multibillion-dollar film industry’s so-called “drugs mafia”.

In an almost four-minute video posted on his Twitter account on Saturday, Kumar called on the industry’s fervent fans not to tar everyone in Bollywood with the same brush.

“With a hand on my heart, how can I lie and say that this (narcotics…