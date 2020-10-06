M.I And Vector Ends Beef, Possible Collaboration UnderwayGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian rappers M.I Abaga and Vector Tha Viper have decided to sheath their swords and end their famous beef which dominated the Nigerian rap scene last year.

In the third and final part of “The Conversation”, a Hennessy Nigeria documentary series based on the rivalry between M.I and Vector, the duo met face-to-face and discussed what transpired between them.

The episode started with both rappers previewing what the other had said during the course of the series. At one point, M.I said he had the impression that Vector just doesn’t like him, while Vector said he believes M.I is cunning and deceptive.

Later, M.I and Vector were invited into the same room.

