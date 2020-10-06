



A civil servant in Osun State, Mr Gbenga Ayenioye, and his friend, a theatre practitioner, Mr. Tunde AmokeOja, have been arrested and detained by the police for allegedly raping a teenage girl (name withheld). It was gathered that Ayenioye, who was a Financial Accounting teacher at Osogbo Grammar School, invited the girl, said to […]

The post Police arrest teacher, friend accused of raping teenager in Osun appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper