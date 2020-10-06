



Nigeria’s police affairs minister Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi on Tuesday said a team has been mobilised to monitor and ensure compliance to the ban on routine patrol by personnel of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). Inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu on Sunday banned the SARS) and other units of the police from carrying out […]

The post Police mobilise monitoring team for compliance of SARS ban appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper