Nigeria police on Tuesday said it will be having a live meeting session with Afropop artiste Naira Marley to discuss reforms for the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the force. “Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to […]

