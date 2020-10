Trey Songz has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 35-year-old singer on Monday took to his Instagram page to share the news in a clip which he captioned: “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾” In the clip, the “Bottoms Up” singer said: “I’ve taken many […]

