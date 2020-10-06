Troops overrun militant’s camps, rescue kidnapped expatriates in N/Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe have overran identified sea pirates/militants hideout at Ibiakafemo, Idinkiri, Tombie and Ogboma and rescued five expatriates who were kidnapped in May.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that some expatriates were on May 9, onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO, were kidnapped by unknown militants group in Yellow Island.

He said that a joint team from Forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder and troops of 146 Battalion combed the creeks in search of the kidnapped victims acting on credible intelligence.

According to him, after a thorough search and rescue operation, the gallant troops raided and destroyed the hideouts to deny the pirates freedom of action.

“Consequently, in the early hours of Oct. 6, the pirates/militants compelled by the ongoing operation surrendered to the gallant troops and handed over…