



Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6/3, 7/6(9), 6/2 to reach his first quarterfinals of the French Open. In the second match, Russia’s 22-year-old Andre Rublev defeated the giant from Hungary, Marton Fucsovics 6/7, 7/5, 6/4, 7/6 to reach the last eight in Paris. The top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia moved to the […]

The post Tsitsipas, Rublev, Djokovic, through to French Open quarterfinals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper