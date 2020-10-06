VP pick Harris, arguing ‘open and shut’ case against Trump and Pence | The Guardian Nigeria News

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris will be in the spotlight Wednesday debating Vice President Mike Pence, an opportunity for her to prosecute the case against four more years of a Donald Trump administration in the United States.

At age 55, the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket is a dynamic and youthful asset to her 77-year-old running mate Joe Biden.

On the debate stage she intends to use her skills as a former California attorney general and prosecutor to argue…