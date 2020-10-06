Wike lifts PHALGA Chairman suspension | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday lifted the suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government, Victor Ihunwo.

“The Chairman is to resume normal duties immediately, and has been strictly warned to abide by all the rules governing local government administration,” Wike said on Twitter on Monday.

“He is further warned to desist from engaging in all forms of illegal or double taxation or any other acts against public interest.”

Wike suspended Ihunwo in July for illegal tax collection. He directed traders at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden market not to have any dealing with anyone who claims to be acting on behalf of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

The governor also removed JAAC Accounts from all the Banks that gave loans to some Local Government Councils without the authorisation of the State Government as provided in the Local Government Law.

Wike authorised the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to institute legal action against the…