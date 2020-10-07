After Sudan’s peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L), South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir (C) and Chadian President Idriss Deby (R) hold a copy of the South Sudan peace deal, signed in Juba on October 3, 2020. – Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of thousands have died. (Photo by Majak Kuany / AFP)

Sudan is celebrating a landmark agreement to end decades of war, but the first step to turn promises on paper into peace is also one of the most explosive — disarmament.

Collecting weapons in a country left awash with guns after years of conflict in which hundreds of thousands died is one of most delicate parts of the October 3 peace agreement.

“Gathering the weapons is a very difficult business,” said Gibril Ibrahim, commander of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), one of the rebel signatories to the historic deal.

“It involves a collective effort. People will not…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

