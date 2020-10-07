After Sudan’s peace deal, the hard task begins of gathering the guns | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudan is celebrating a landmark agreement to end decades of war, but the first step to turn promises on paper into peace is also one of the most explosive — disarmament.

Collecting weapons in a country left awash with guns after years of conflict in which hundreds of thousands died is one of most delicate parts of the October 3 peace agreement.

“Gathering the weapons is a very difficult business,” said Gibril Ibrahim, commander of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), one of the rebel signatories to the historic deal.

“It involves a collective effort. People will not…