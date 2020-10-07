Dickson no threat to APC in Bayelsa poll, says Gombe governor





Gombe State Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor Seriake Dickson and other candidates challenging APC in the forthcoming Bayelsa senatorial elections. Yahaya, who stated this after the inauguration of reconciliation and election committee for Bayelsa Central […]

